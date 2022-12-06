KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

The Olson Bros Band Holiday Concert This Thursday at Hoquiam’s 7th Street Theatre

December 6, 2022 12:16PM PST
The Olson Bros Band Holiday Concert This Thursday at Hoquiam’s 7th Street Theatre

Luke and Isaac Olson of the Olson Bros Band stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show today to talk about their big Holiday Concert at the 7th Street Theatre this Thursday night (12-8-22) (Hear the interview below)  Featuring performances by Luke & Kaylee, The Harbors own Electric Eye featuring Kix 95.3’s Luceman in the morning and headliners The Olson Bros Band!  Featuring a mix of some of their biggest songs and traditional as well as original Christmas songs!   Sponsored by FiveStar Dealerships and Harbor Pacific, Doors open at 6:30pm Show starts at 7pm!  Tickets available online by clicking HERE!! or at the door 30 minutes prior to the show!  20% of the proceeds will go to benefit Family Promise of Grays Harbor!

Check out this morning’s interview below!

