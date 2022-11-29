The Inaugural Artisan Faire’ This Weekend in Ocean Shores Hopes to Become an annual Event

Cindy Stearns

Cindy Stearns is one of the organizers for this weekends inaugural Artisan Faire’ December 3rd and 4th 2022 in Ocean Shores at the O.S. Lions Club. The Event will feature Fair Trade items from 5 continents including Ukraine, Haiti, The U.S. and more! Cindy stopped by the Kix morning show last week to tell us all about it. Check out the interview below.

For more information visit the Culinary Excursions Facebook Pager by clicking HERE!!