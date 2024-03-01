KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

The Grays Harbor Hawks 12th Annual Celebrity Basketball Game is Set for March 9th

March 1, 2024 1:17PM PST
Photo by Phil Luce

The Grays Harbor Hawks 12th Annual celebrity basketball game is happening Saturday March 9th at the Hoquiam High School Gym! Featuring former Seahawk players, and other sports legends as well as actor Evan George Vouraseris who played Tuck on Netflick’s “Ozark”  Fundraising Co-Chair for the Grays Harbor Hawks and Special Olympics, Mary White stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show early this morning to talk up the event with The Luceman!  For More on the GH Hawks check out their Facebook page by Clicking HERE!

 

