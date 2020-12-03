“The Best Christmas Ever” Music Video Drops!

For those of you who don’t know the story behind this one, The Luceman invited The Olson Bros (Luke & Isaac Olson) onto the Kix 95.3 morning show 2 years ago to guest host, and challenged them to write an original Christmas song during the course of the 4 hour show. It turned into a group effort!
We had so much fun writing it that we of course had to shoot a music video for it as well! Hope it helps get you all in the holiday spirit and we hope you all have the best Christmas ever!! Make sure to watch the outtakes at the end of the video!