The 7th Street Kids Present’s “Annie Kids” At Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theater Tonight Through Sunday

July 14, 2023 12:25PM PDT
Photo by Phil Luce

Karin Noble director of this years 7th Street Kids production stopped by with cast members Madeline Casey, a Jr. at Aberdeen H.S. (Ms. Hannigan) and Elise Baier a 7th Grader from Montesano (July) along with 7th Street Kid’s board member Jeanie McNeal to talk about the 7th Street Kids production of “Annie Kids” Playing tonight & tomorrow night at 7pm and a Sunday Matinee at 2pm (July 14,15,&16, 2023) At Hoquiams Historic 7th Street Theatre!  For more info on the play just click HERE!  Listen to the interview below!

 

