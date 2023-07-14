The 7th Street Kids Present’s “Annie Kids” At Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theater Tonight Through Sunday

Karin Noble director of this years 7th Street Kids production stopped by with cast members Madeline Casey, a Jr. at Aberdeen H.S. (Ms. Hannigan) and Elise Baier a 7th Grader from Montesano (July) along with 7th Street Kid’s board member Jeanie McNeal to talk about the 7th Street Kids production of “Annie Kids” Playing tonight & tomorrow night at 7pm and a Sunday Matinee at 2pm (July 14,15,&16, 2023) At Hoquiams Historic 7th Street Theatre! For more info on the play just click HERE! Listen to the interview below!