Taholah saw lopsided turnout on Election night
Following Election Night results, the majority of the county was fairly closely divided on all issues, Taholah residents however saw overwhelmingly Democratic trends.
In data compiled from precinct turnout based on Election Night, Taholah voters gave former Vice President Joe Biden a 94.55% majority in the presidential vote. This is a stark contrast to the 48.55% throughout the county on Tuesday.
In 2016 this trend was also followed for presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, who saw 93.03% support.
This pattern continued in 2020 for the remainder of partisan races.
For Governor, 93.34% of voters in Taholah preferred Jay Inslee, and 94.27% for Representative Derek Kilmer.
In the 24th Legislative District races, Democrat Senator Kevin Van De Wege, as well as Democrat Representatives Mike Chapman and Steve Tharinger also received over 90% of the vote.
Local races saw the same overall pattern emerge, Commissioner candidates Democrat Jamie Nichols and nonpartisan Randy Ross, whose challengers both identified as Republican, received over 90% of the vote.
Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the first Native American on the Washington Supreme Court, also saw an overwhelming majority within the tribal community although less than non-tribal or partisan candidates. Montoya-Lewis saw 87.35% of the vote.
As for other measures on the ballot, the turnout was more split. 58.27% of Taholah votes approved continuing a statewide comprehensive sex education mandate.
Taholah saw the addition of a ballot box in the area for the first time this year.
Grays Harbor County elections officials will update the local figures today, although it is unlikely that the Taholah votes will moderate with the ballot additions.
Results as of Election Night (Taholah 002 Only)
|Referendum Measure No. 90
|Approved
|197
|76.36%
|Referendum Measure No. 90
|Rejected
|61
|23.64%
|
|Total
|258
|
|Advisory Vote No. 32
|Repealed
|128
|50.39%
|Advisory Vote No. 32
|Maintained
|126
|49.61%
|
|Total
|254
|
|Advisory Vote No. 33
|Repealed
|114
|44.71%
|Advisory Vote No. 33
|Maintained
|141
|55.29%
|
|Total
|255
|
|Advisory Vote No. 34
|Repealed
|108
|42.86%
|Advisory Vote No. 34
|Maintained
|144
|57.14%
|
|Total
|252
|
|Advisory Vote No. 35
|Repealed
|92
|36.36%
|Advisory Vote No. 35
|Maintained
|161
|63.64%
|
|Total
|253
|
|Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212
|Approved
|148
|58.27%
|Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212
|Rejected
|106
|41.73%
|
|Total
|254
|
|President/Vice President
|Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris
|243
|94.55%
|President/Vice President
|Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence
|14
|5.45%
|
|Total
|257
|
|2016 President/Vice President
|Hillary Clinton / Tim Kaine
|227
|93.03%
|2016 President/Vice President
|Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence
|17
|6.97%
|
|
|244
|
|Congressional District 6 – U.S. Representative
|Derek Kilmer
|247
|94.27%
|Congressional District 6 – U.S. Representative
|Elizabeth Kreiselmaier
|15
|5.73%
|
|Total
|262
|
|Governor
|Jay Inslee
|241
|92.34%
|Governor
|Loren Culp
|20
|7.66%
|
|Total
|261
|
|Lt. Governor
|Denny Heck
|215
|86.00%
|Lt. Governor
|Marko Liias
|35
|14.00%
|
|Total
|250
|
|Secretary of State
|Kim Wyman
|37
|14.18%
|Secretary of State
|Gael Tarleton
|224
|85.82%
|
|Total
|261
|
|State Treasurer
|Mike Pellicciotti
|242
|93.44%
|State Treasurer
|Duane A. Davidson
|17
|6.56%
|
|Total
|259
|
|State Auditor
|Pat (Patrice) McCarthy
|242
|93.08%
|State Auditor
|Chris Leyba
|18
|6.92%
|
|Total
|260
|
|Attorney General
|Bob Ferguson
|244
|93.85%
|Attorney General
|Matt Larkin
|16
|6.15%
|
|Total
|260
|
|Commissioner of Public Lands
|Hilary Franz
|243
|93.46%
|Commissioner of Public Lands
|Sue Kuehl Pederson
|17
|6.54%
|
|Total
|260
|
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|Chris Reykdal
|156
|61.42%
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|Maia Espinoza
|98
|38.58%
|
|Total
|254
|
|Insurance Commissioner
|Mike Kreidler
|244
|93.85%
|Insurance Commissioner
|Chirayu Avinash Patel
|16
|6.15%
|
|Total
|260
|
|Legislative District 24 – State Senator
|Kevin Van De Wege
|238
|91.54%
|Legislative District 24 – State Senator
|Connie Beauvais
|22
|8.46%
|
|Total
|260
|
|Legislative District 24 – State Representative Pos. 1
|Mike Chapman
|240
|92.31%
|Legislative District 24 – State Representative Pos. 1
|Sue Forde
|20
|7.69%
|
|Total
|260
|
|Legislative District 24 – State Representative Pos. 2
|Steve Tharinger
|243
|93.82%
|Legislative District 24 – State Representative Pos. 2
|Brian Pruiett
|16
|6.18%
|
|Total
|259
|
|Commissioner #1
|JILL WARNE
|15
|6.33%
|Commissioner #1
|Jamie Nichols
|237
|94.05%
|
|Total
|252
|
|Commissioner #2
|Kevin R Pine
|21
|8.79%
|Commissioner #2
|Randy Ross
|218
|91.21%
|
|Total
|239
|
|Supreme Court – Justice Position #03
|Dave Larson
|32
|12.65%
|Supreme Court – Justice Position #03
|Raquel Montoya-Lewis
|221
|87.35%
|
|Total
|253
|