Taholah man thwarts robbery in Walmart
Aberdeen, WA – A robbery at Walmart was stopped by a helpful citizen.
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that a 28-year old Taholah man was instrumental in thwarting a purse theft Sunday afternoon in Walmart.
They say that just after 4:15 p.m. Aberdeen officers were sent to the store for a report of a robbery and when they arrived they arrested a 31-year old Hoquiam man, who had been detained by the helpful witness.
According to police, a 60-year old Ocean Shores woman was near the back of the store when she saw the suspect grab her purse, which was sitting in her shopping cart.
She grabbed the purse trying to prevent the theft, and the suspect yanked it from her grasp, ripping the strap off.
In the process, the victim fell and yelled, and the Taholah man chased the suspect.
The younger man tackled the suspect and held him until officers arrived and took him into custody.
The suspect is currently held in the Grays Harbor County Jail pending Robbery 2nd Degree charges.
The Aberdeen Police Department recommends against placing purses on the top seat area of shopping carts.
Theft of contents or the entire purse can occur within seconds when the unsuspecting shopper turns her back to grab something from a shelf.