Suspected Christmas tree thieves arrested
Suspected Christmas tree thieves were arrested in East County.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office issued a release on Wednesday that they investigated the theft of five Christmas trees from a local tree farm and made multiple arrests.
According to the release, deputies learned of a private party selling similar Christmas trees and were able to track down the location of the trees at a residence in Elma.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the location and said that the trees had “some very specific ways” that they could be identified. They say the victim of the theft was able to positively identify the trees as the ones that were stolen.
One person was arrested on an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
During their search, deputies located evidence of illegal drug use and a second search warrant was obtained.
Deputies located suspected methamphetamine.
Two additional suspects were arrested for Trafficking in Stolen Property 1st, Theft 3rd and the additional felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.