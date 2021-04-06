Sunset Memorial Cemetary maintenance requires removal of items from grounds
It’s that time of year that the City of Hoquiam will be doing their Spring Maintenance at Sunset Memorial Park, and items left by residents will be removed.
In a notice from the city, they say that the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery will begin their spring maintenance beginning the week of May 3, 2021 in preparation for Mothers Day, Memorial Day and Fathers Day.
All statues, silk flowers, shepherd hooks, planters, etc. will be removed by crews beginning May 3rd. If there are personal items family members have placed on gravesites that they would like to keep – they MUST BE REMOVED prior to the 3rd of May.
The city does have signs notifying the public of the rules at the cemetery regarding items left at the gravesites, allowing these items ONLY during the late fall/winter months but need them removed for the maintenance season.
If you have any questions please feel free to contact Tracy Wood at the City of Hoquiam at 360-538-3970 or email at [email protected].