Summit Pacific to close Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Site
Elma, WA – Summit Pacific has decided that with the recent and steady decline in Covid-19 testing numbers, they will close their Drive-Up Testing site following operations this Friday, April 23.
They say testing is available at the site, located at 575 E Main St. Bldg. #2 in Elma, through 2 p.m. this Friday.
Summit Pacific says testing numbers have continued to decline in recent weeks, and with the vaccine now available to anyone over the age of 16, Summit Pacific leadership is confident that the organization can support the community in testing without the need for the drive-up testing site.
According to Summit Pacific, the site has provided over 1,650 tests in 2021, with the bulk of testing provided in January and February.
Information on Covid-19 testing in Summit Pacific’s Urgent Care Clinic, virtual visits, curbside check-in and the current visitation policy is available below.
Urgent Care COVID-19 Testing
Urgent Care Covid-19 testing is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week to patients who have symptoms or who have been exposed. Test results may be available same day or may take up to three days depending on test volumes and the type of test used. The Urgent Care Clinic is within Summit Pacific Medical Center, located at 600 E Main St., Elma, WA 98541. Upon arrival, patients will be checked into Urgent Care, evaluated and treated by a provider, and charged for an Urgent Care visit.
A list of other Grays Harbor County COVID-19 test providers can be found on the Department of Health website here. Grays Harbor Public Health is also offering Covid-19 testing through Curative Kiosks in Aberdeen, this is a self-collected oral swab test that provides results with 24-48 hours turnaround. Information on the kiosks can be found online here.
Virtual Urgent Care & Primary Care Visits
In 2020, Summit Pacific expanded their ability to provide virtual healthcare visits for patients who want to get care from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Simply connect to your appointment via your smartphone, tablet or computer with camera. No need to download additional apps or software. Patients will receive a link in their email to join the visit. Request a virtual visit when you schedule your next appointment. Patients should consider virtual visits for routine visits, follow-up appointments or for minor illnesses. Virtual visits are not for severe or life-threatening emergencies; if you are experiencing an emergency, you should call 911 or go to the nearest Emergency Department.
Curbside Check-In
Patients seeking care for clinic appointments, lab, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging, or urgent care can call 360-495-5790 upon arriving at Summit Pacific to check in with a registration specialist and then wait for their visit in the comfort of their own vehicles. Emergency department patients can walk into the emergency department, check in, receive an evaluation and then if able, may return to their vehicle to wait. Once caregivers are ready for the patient, the patient will receive a text message or phone call to enter the building, receive a health screening and proceed to their visit.
Current Visitation Policy
Summit Pacific continues to monitor the risk of COVID-19 and will continue to adjust visitor restrictions as necessary and required by State and County restrictions.
- Emergency Department: Patients may have one visitor with them at all times. If patient is COVID positive, visitors will be required to wear full personal protective equipment.
- Inpatient Unit: COVID negative patients are allowed one visitor per day during visiting hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. COVID positive patients are allowed one visitor per day in full personal protective equipment. End-of-life care patients may have two visitors at a time, all hours of the day.
Clinics: All clinic patients are allowed one visitor.