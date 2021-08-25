      Weather Alert

Summit Pacific Medical Center institutes no-visitors policy

Aug 25, 2021 @ 6:52am

Summit Pacific Medical Center is limiting access tho their facility following the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a release to KXRO, the Elma medical center states that a no-visitors policy is in place, until further notice.

This action was taken “ to protect our patients, staff, visitors and the community”. 

The policy means no visitors, with limited exceptions for special circumstances. 

“The decision to restrict visitors was difficult and made only after careful consideration. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and your help in keeping our community healthy and safe.”

The care team at Summit Pacific will communicate with a family member or friend, as designated by the patient and family, to help inform care as needed.

  • Emergency Department: Visitors allowed if essential to care.
  • Inpatient Unit: No visitors allowed. Visitation for our end-of-life care patients is evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
  • Clinics: Only essential caregivers may attend visits.

 

