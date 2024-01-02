KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Stolen vehicle and drugs found in Elma arrest

January 2, 2024 7:36AM PST
The Elma Police Department made an arrest that resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and drugs.

According to EPD, on Thursday, a 47-year-old Tumwater man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.  

Their arrest reportedly led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 5,000 suspected fentanyl pills. 

According to a report, an Elma officer was on patrol and was checking a local business’s parking lot on December 28 when they saw a vehicle matching the description of one previously stolen from Aberdeen.  

When the officer checked the license plate of the vehicle it returned as stolen. 

As the vehicle left the area, the Elma Officer performed a felony stop as deputies from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and officers from the McCleary Police Department responded to assist.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, and following consent from the registered owner the officers performed a search where the suspected fentanyl pills were located. 

The driver was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver.

