KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

State Route 108 closure extended; another closure to come in October

September 20, 2023 8:30AM PDT
Share
Photo created by KXRO

Travelers who use State Route 108 near McCleary will need to continue their detours until 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22. That’s when the road is now scheduled to reopen.

A signed detour remains available via US 101 at Mud Bay and SR 8.

The road was originally scheduled to reopen by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation needed more time to complete work for a culvert replacement project .

The reopening was rescheduled due to issues related to high groundwater inside the work zone. Crews continue to work around the clock to reopen the highway which closed Sept. 5, for the project.

Beginning mid-October, a new work zone will appear on SR 108 west of Hurley Waldrip Road. Travelers will see daytime one-way alternating traffic as crews begin work at Kamilche Creek. 

Starting at 8 am on Monday, Oct. 30, the highway near Hurley Waldrip Road will close to all travelers. The highway will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

During both closures, travelers will detour via US 101 and SR 8. 

Realtime information on state highways is available via the WSDOT app and travel center map .

Hyperlinks within the release:

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

(if Youre Not...) Im Outta HereShania Twain
11:56pm
Girl In MineParmalee
11:53pm
Glory DaysGabby Barrett
11:50pm
Made In AmericaToby Keith
11:47pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
11:44pm
View Full Playlist