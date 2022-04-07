State Parks Commission to meet in Ilwaco

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced that they will hold their upcoming regular in-person commission meeting in Ilwaco.
On Thursday, April 14 the commission will be meeting at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco.
Commission action items include 2023-25 capital budget target request level and proposed modifications to the Klickitat State Park Trail long-term park boundary.
In addition, the commission will hear updates and reports from agency staff and the Washington State Parks Foundation.
A work session is scheduled the day before the regular meeting, on Wednesday, April 13. Work sessions are open to the public; however, there will be no opportunity for the public to comment and no formal action will be taken.
The commission will tour Cape Disappointment State Park beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April. 12. The tour will begin at the North Head parking lot. On Friday, April 15, the commission will tour Leadbetter State Park beginning at 8:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend the tours but must provide their own transportation
WHAT
Bi-monthly commission meeting
WHO
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission
WHEN
9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
Work session
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Regular meeting
WHERE
Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum
115 SE Lake Street
Ilwaco, WA 98624
Virtual access by WebEx:
Commission work session April 13:
Regular Commission meeting April 14:
The commission has six regular meetings a year in pre-determined locations around the state. Time for public comment is provided at all regular meetings.
A full agenda, including information about opportunities for public comment is available at on State Parks’ website.