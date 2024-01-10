Standup Comic Susan Rice Will Be Performing This Saturday In Aberdeen

Harvey’s Popup Comedy is back in Aberdeen This Saturday night 1/13/2024 at Aberdeen’s Driftwood Theatre! Comedian Susan Rice will be one of 4 comics that will take the stage! Susan Called in and talked to The Luceman in the morning about the upcoming show and about her 40 year career doing standup! Check out the interview Below!

Tickets: $25 Online – To get yours just click HERE! Or buy at the Door – $35 Doors: 5:00 pm Event: 6:00 pm