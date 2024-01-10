KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Standup Comic Susan Rice Will Be Performing This Saturday In Aberdeen

January 10, 2024 2:00PM PST
Share
Standup Comic Susan Rice Will Be Performing This Saturday In Aberdeen
Owned by Susan Rice

Harvey’s Popup Comedy is back in Aberdeen This Saturday night 1/13/2024 at Aberdeen’s Driftwood Theatre!  Comedian Susan Rice will be one of 4 comics that will take the stage!  Susan Called in and talked to The Luceman in the morning about the upcoming show and about her 40 year career doing standup! Check out the interview Below!

Tickets: $25  Online – To get yours just click HERE!  Or buy at the Door – $35  Doors: 5:00 pm Event: 6:00 pm

 

More about:
Harveys Pop Up Comedy
Stand up Comedy
Susan Rice

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

FearlessJackson Dean
2:23pm
She Wouldnt Be GoneBlake Shelton
2:20pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
2:16pm
Hard To ForgetSam Hunt
2:11pm
Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders / Ghc Fair 2023
2:07pm
View Full Playlist