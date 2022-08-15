Stage West Theatre Presents “Miss Abigail’s guide to Dating,Mating,& Marriage!

Stage West community Theatre in Ocean Shores is putting on the play “Miss Abigail’s guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage” for 6 performances over two weekends starting August 26, 27, and 29, & Sept. 4, 5, & 6th Friday and Saturdays at 7 and Sunday at 2pm! Pamela Nygaard & Matt Roland who play the Main character along with Brandon Butler stopped by the Kix morning show to talk about this fun new play! Check out the interview below!

For more on Stage West Community Theatre in Ocean Shores visit their website by clicking HERE! , You can purchase tickets there and find out about upcoming productions and more!