KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo
Afternoons with Rick Moyer
12:00pm - 7:00pm

Stage West Theatre Presents “Miss Abigail’s guide to Dating,Mating,& Marriage!

August 15, 2022 10:20AM PDT
Share

Stage West community Theatre in Ocean Shores is putting on the play “Miss Abigail’s guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage”  for 6 performances over two weekends starting August 26, 27, and 29, & Sept. 4, 5, & 6th  Friday and Saturdays at 7 and Sunday at 2pm!   Pamela Nygaard & Matt Roland who play the Main character along with Brandon Butler stopped by the Kix morning show to talk about this fun new play! Check out the interview below!

For more on Stage West Community Theatre in Ocean Shores visit their website by clicking HERE! , You can purchase tickets there and find out about upcoming productions and more!

More about:
Stage West Community Theatre

Most Popular Posts

1

COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
2

Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
3

United For Justice
4

TRACE ADKINS re-recorded his 2012 song "Tough People Do" with updated lyrics
5

Actor Gary Cole Talks Office Space, Mixed-ish, & Autism

Recently Played

Up All NightJon Pardi
5:54pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line)
5:50pm
Freedom Was A HighwayJimmie Allen / Brad Paisley
5:41pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
5:37pm
BartenderLady Antebellum
5:34pm
View Full Playlist