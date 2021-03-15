Stafford Creek removed from DOC outbreak list
After over 1,000 COVID-19 cases inside the Stafford Creek Corrections Center increased the local count, the local facility is no longer an active outbreak.
Starting around Thanksgiving, the outbreak at Stafford Creek began, bringing cases of the virus and six deaths within the population of incarcerated and staff.
In the most recent Department of Corrections’ COVID-19 Bulletin, they say that the Aberdeen facility has been removed from outbreak status.
37 cases of COVID-19 within the prison population have been reported at Stafford Creek within the last 30 days, bringing the total number to 1,204.
Those numbers account for approximately 65% of the inmate population. IN addition, 88 staff members had positive COVID-19 tests come back, resulting in 1 death.
As of the bulletin, there are no prison facilities and two work release facilities currently in outbreak status, compared to six prisons and two work release facilities in outbreak status on February 12, 2021.
In addition, there are currently 15 total active COVID-19 cases in the incarcerated population, compared to 225 active incarcerated cases on February 12, 2021.