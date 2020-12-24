Stafford Creek inmates with COVID-19 increases to 663
3,759 incarcerated inmates throughout Washington have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Department of Corrections, 2,189 of these inmates are currently under active cases, and as a result of the virus, 5 have died statewide.
In the latest update, Airway Heights Correction Center holds the largest outbreak, with 1,307 cases.
For Stafford Creek, they rank second overall among the institutions, with 663 inmates who have tested positive.
DOC listed the October Average Daily Population of SCCC, the last numbers reported, at 1,878.
Using those numbers, this would equate to an 35% overall infection rate. That would relate to a 35,303 per 100,000 testing positivity rate .
Also among the top facilities for case count are the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla at 650 and Washington Corrections Center in Shelton at 620.
The majority of inmates who have tested positive have been between the ages of 25-45, which does align with the current population of the facilities.
In addition, over 700 staff members at DOC locations have tested positive.
46 of these have been at Stafford Creek.
Numerous changes have been made at DOC facilities, including instituting alternate housing.