SR 109 chip seal work continues near Ocean Shores, expect delays
Anyone driving to or from the coast may need to plan extra time if their travels include State Route 109.
After a four-week temporary suspension due to bird nesting restrictions, work to repair the popular tourist route resumes this week.
Thursday and Friday Aug 12-13, crews will remove highway markers and prepare the road in advance of chip sealing efforts.
Starting Monday, Aug. 16, contractor crews for Washington State Department of Transportation will chip seal 10 miles of SR 109.
Crews will work in multiple locations between Grass Creek Bridge and Connor Creek Bridge.
During construction, travelers can expect alternating conditions with a pilot car.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down in work zones to reduce probability of debris flying up and give road crews room to safely work.
This work requires warm, dry weather conditions.
Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected.
Work hours:
-
- 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 16-19.
Chip sealing extends the life of the highway and reduces the frequency of costly emergency repairs at 20 percent the cost of paving.
Work is slated to wrap up early fall 2021.
Grays Harbor County travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT regional Twitter account.