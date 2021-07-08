SR 105 standoff ends peacefully; stops traffic for multiple hours
A standoff ended peacefully this week, but SR 105 was closed for several hours during the event.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says that they were dispatched on Tuesday to the South Beach area after a woman stated that a man had been following her in her vehicle as she traveled on SR 105, trying to run her off the road several times.
The woman said that she pulled over to let the aggressive driver pass and the man instead pulled in front of her, exited his vehicle, and began to approach her.
The report states that the woman drove off and into her campsite at Twin Harbor State Park.
The suspect reportedly followed her again and exited his vehicle, this time armed with two knives.
The suspect eventually left the area and was located by responding deputies.
As the initial deputy arrived on scene and approached the suspect seated in his vehicle, the deputy could see several knives on the suspect’s lap.
The man refused to get out of his vehicle.
The suspect, a 29-year-old Westport resident, was known to the deputy who was aware the suspect suffered from possible mental health issues.
Several other deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Officers from the Westport Police Department, Rangers from Washington State Parks, a negotiator from the Aberdeen Police Department, and county designated Mental Health Professionals arrived on scene to assist.
Officers and Mental Health Professionals all began negotiating with the suspect who was parked along SR 105 causing traffic to be shut down for several hours.
Deputies were able to place spike strips in front and in back of the suspect vehicle in case the suspect tried to flee.
After 6 hours of failed negotiations the Aberdeen Regional Crisis Response Unit (CRU) was called to the scene. Aberdeen Regional CRU is made up of officers from the Aberdeen Police Department, Hoquiam Police Department, Cosmopolis Police Department, the Montesano Police Department, and deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office. Several members arrived with the CRU’s MRAP which stands for Mine Resistant Ambush Vehicle. The MRAP allows officers to safely approach armed suspects.
On the 7th hour of negotiations the suspect peacefully surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for Assault 2nd degree, a class B felony.
He will be evaluated by Mental Health Professional to ensure that he is competent to stand trial.