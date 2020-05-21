Spring recreational clam digs canceled for 2020
There will be no recreational clam digging until the fall, at the earliest.
Earlier this week, Pacific County Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Steven Krager and Grays Harbor County Health Officer, Dr. John Bausher issued a joint letter to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) indicating their support for a resumption of the recreational razor clam season on May 21, 26, and 28.
In addition, Dr. Krager also issued, as part of his phased order, a specific order that allowed the season to resume with agreement from WDFW.
The WDFW responded, saying that there will be no additional razor clam harvest openings until sometime in the fall of 2020.
In a release from WDFW, they say that they have been working with both Grays Harbor County and Pacific County regarding the possibility of allowing some razor clam harvest before the season ends on May 31.
This week, the Governor’s Office informed WDFW that large razor clam crowds constitute a gathering under the Stay Home—Stay Healthy order. That order has been extended to May 31st, so razor clam digs and similar large gatherings are not allowed at this time.
According to the WDFW website, all “Shellfish beaches remain closed until further notice. ”
WDFW says that they are focusing on the 2020-21 season and will start the field work for summer-long razor clam population assessments soon.
For additional information regarding the recreational razor clam season visit the WDFW website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/node/115153.