Special three day filing period starts today for a number of local races

A special three-day filing period begins today for a number of local races.
The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Elections Department announced that the Three Day Filing Period runs Wednesday – Friday, August 4-6, 2021, for the offices in which there was void in candidate filing during the normal filing period.
Position
- School 104 Position 5
- School 117 Director District 3
- School 65 Director District 2
- School 77 Position 5
- Fire 4 Position 3
- Fire 16 Position 1
- Fire 16 Position 2
- Fire 16 Position 3
- Fire 6 Position 1
- Fire 6 Position 4
- Fire 6 Position 5
- Parks Position 5
- Cemetery Commissioner 1
- Cemetery Commissioner 2
- Cemetery Commissioner 3
- Water 1 Position 3
- Water 2 Position 3
- Water 8 Position 2
- Water 8 Position 3
There is no withdrawal period in this filing period. All candidates will have to file for a specific position.
Candidates will not appear in the local voter’s pamphlet.
Candidates can file online via the website www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/elections or in person at the Elections Department at 100 W Broadway Ste 2., Montesano during business hours, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
If you have any questions about the election, ballot processing or voter registration; please contact the Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Elections Department at (360) 249-4232 .