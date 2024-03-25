South Bend woman killed, two children injured, in Hwy 101 accident

A South Bend woman died after her vehicle lost control and struck a tree on US 101 with two children inside her vehicle.

A report from the Washington State Patrol shows that 38-year-old Tracey Koonrad was pronounced deceased on-scene following an early Saturday accident.

According to the report, around midnight on Saturday morning, Koonrad was driving her 2003 Mercury Sable south on Highway 101 near milepost 61 when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed the northbound lanes, and went into the ditch before striking a tree.

Inside her vehicle were two children, a girl age 11, and a boy age 9. Both were injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center. Their current condition is unknown.

All three passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be involved. The vehicle was totaled at the scene.