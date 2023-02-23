KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Snow Delays – Feb. 23, 2023

February 23, 2023 5:37AM PST
-This post updated as new information is released-

Grays Harbor School Districts:

Aberdeen SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Cosmopolis SD: 2 Hours Late

Elma SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Hoquiam SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Rochester SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Bus Routes 3,4,8,9 on snow routes

Mary M. Knight SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Swim Lessons

McCleary SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Oakville SD: 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No Breakfast Served

Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

St. Mary’s: 2 Hours Late. No pre-k. School starts at10:05a. Doors open at 9:45a

Taholah SD:
2 Hour Delay for safety concerns of traveling staff.
Re-evaluate at 8a.m
School doors open at 10a.m
Classes start:10:30a.m

Wishkah Valley SD: 2 Hours Late

 

Pacific Co. School Districts:

Ocean Beach Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

 

 

