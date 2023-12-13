KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Skeletal remains identified as 2011 missing person 

December 13, 2023 7:37AM PST
Skeletal remains found in the Donkey Creek Area by elk hunters in September of this year have been identified.

Grays Harbor County Coroner George Kelley says that the remains were identified as Daniel Timothy O’Rourke of Hoquiam. O’Rourke went missing in September of 2011.

Social media reports indicate 64-year-old O’Rourke had been last seen in Hoquiam on September 1, 2011 and was reported missing.

The coroner told KXRO that the continued investigation into the missing person through the years provided specific information that helped lead to the identification.

The remains were found by the elk hunters in the area and reported to authorities.

According to Kelley, the name was released as the investigation into the remains is nearly complete.

The identification was completed in coordination with Washington State Anthropologist Dr. Andrew Seidel, and Forensic Odontologist Kyle Tanaka.

