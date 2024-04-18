Six more graduate from CDL class at GHC; Spring cohort full, but space in Summer and Fall courses

The Grays Harbor College announced the graduation of the latest six students from their second six-week CDL class held this winter.

The CDL graduation was once again combined with a hiring event with representatives from regional businesses attending to support the graduates and interview them for positions.

The combined graduation and hiring event has become a tradition within the CDL program, held for every cohort, with many businesses consistently participating in the ceremonies that conclude each six-week class.

Since January 2023, GHC says they have seen 100% of six-week CDL students pass their state Department of Licensing test on the first try, surpassing the statewide average of 57%.

Five of the six graduates this winter were said to have received a perfect score on their pre-trip inspection, with the final graduate missing a perfect score by one point.

The college states that the six-week CDL course provides more than double the state requirements in driving and backing and covers everything a driver could need to not only pass the test but be successful in their new career.

Bruce Spears, who graduated from the CDL program this winter, said he, “has had a lot of instruction” throughout his career, and “would rate GHC’s program a 10 out of 10.”

GHC tells KXRO that in addition to a thorough curriculum, the small cohort sizes also set GHC’s CDL program apart from the rest, as the limited number of students in each class leads to more personalized instruction and focused attention.

“Over the six weeks, we became a family, and we encourage the students to call and text with any questions at any time after they leave Grays Harbor College. We also invite them to swing by and show off their new trucks,” Kirk M. Church, CDL instructor, said during the graduation ceremony. “I want to emphasize our relationship doesn’t end here but continues well into the future.”

GHC currently has a full spring CDL cohort, although they encouraged those interested to apply to get on the waitlist for summer, as space and funding for the program are still available.

The Grays Harbor College Foundation is offering a full scholarship for the six-week CDL class.

To qualify, individuals must be residents of Grays Harbor or Pacific county and they must apply to see if they qualify for Workforce Funding by completing the short form found at forms.ghc.edu/wfs-application.

Individuals who qualify for Workforce Funding can use that funding towards program costs. Those who do not qualify for Workforce Funding are automatically eligible for the scholarship.

Students who were previously awarded this scholarship are not eligible a second time but are encouraged to apply for Workforce Funding to determine eligibility for those programs.

Individuals interested in more information or getting on GHC’s CDL program waitlist should contact Marjie Stratton at 360-538-4011 or by email at [email protected].