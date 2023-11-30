KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Single vehicle accident in Pacific County requires lifeflight from scene

November 30, 2023 7:25AM PST
Share
Logo from Washington State Patrol

A Raymond man was injured following a single vehicle accident on US 101. 

The Washington State Patrol states that a 55-year-old Raymond man was driving a 2015 Honda Accord on Wednesday evening when the accident occurred.

According to a report, the man was traveling south on 101 near milepost 70 when his car left the roadway to the right, striking a pole and coming to rest on the embankment.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred.

A lifelight helicopter took the man from the scene and transported him to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

Speed was listed as the cause of the accident, and officials stated that drugs and alcohol were not involved.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Think Of YouChris Young / Cassadee Pope
8:34pm
White HorseChris Stapleton
8:30pm
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
8:24pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
8:21pm
The TruthJason Aldean
8:17pm
View Full Playlist