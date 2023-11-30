Single vehicle accident in Pacific County requires lifeflight from scene

A Raymond man was injured following a single vehicle accident on US 101.

The Washington State Patrol states that a 55-year-old Raymond man was driving a 2015 Honda Accord on Wednesday evening when the accident occurred.

According to a report, the man was traveling south on 101 near milepost 70 when his car left the roadway to the right, striking a pole and coming to rest on the embankment.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred.

A lifelight helicopter took the man from the scene and transported him to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

Speed was listed as the cause of the accident, and officials stated that drugs and alcohol were not involved.