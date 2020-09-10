Simpson Avenue/US 101 roadwork continues; closures coming overnight
Work to pave portions of Highway 101 will bring some lane closures, but the final work has been delayed.
The Washington Department of Transportation issued an alert that paving on US 101 in Hoquiam will be bringing overnight lane closures next week.
According to the alert, crews will be performing pavement repairs to multiple sections of the highway in the four-mile stretch of US 101 between Aberdeen and Hoquiam, beginning at the intersection of US 101/Myrtle Street and working east.
Work will take place during overnight hours. Nearby residents may hear increased noise levels from construction activities.
Nightly from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., Monday Sept. 14 through Friday Sept. 18:
- Sections of Eastbound US 101 will be reduced to a single lane.
Portable message signs placed near this location advise travelers to consider alternate routes.
Rognlin’s crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have continued to work from the intersection of 5th Street and State Route 109 to the intersection of South H Street and US 101 to make upgrades for pedestrians and nearly 150 ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Due to COVID-19 limitations on construction earlier this year, final paving will be completed in 2021.