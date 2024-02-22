KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Shots fired in Aberdeen early Thursday; arrest made

February 22, 2024 6:23AM PST
Photo from Aberdeen Police Department

An arrest was made, but the investigation is ongoing, following shots fired in Aberdeen. 

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, just after midnight this morning officers were dispatched to the report of multiple shots fired in the area of East Market Street near the TwinStar Credit Union. 

Lieutenant Jeff Weiss told KXRO that as officers were arriving in the area, dispatch told them that a woman called to report that her vehicle was shot.

A person of interest was taken into custody and 3 vehicles were seized pending search warrants, according to APD, and a firearm was recovered.

APD says that there is no further threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

