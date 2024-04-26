Shorebird Festival returns May 3-5

The Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival returns in early May.

Organizers announced that the 28th annual festival will take place May 3-5.

According to the festival website, hundreds of thousands of shorebirds stop to rest and feed along the Washington Coast and in the Grays Harbor estuary during their migration northward each spring.

The birds travel from as far south as Argentina on their way to the Arctic, with some birds making trips over 15,000 miles.

The festival aligns with the traditional timing of this spring migration to offer attendees an opportunity to see a large number of shorebird species.

The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Rebecca Heisman, author of the book Flight Paths: How a Passionate and Quirky Group of Pioneering Scientists Solved the Mystery of Bird Migration.

The festival will also include field trips to the coastal areas, guided walks, presentations, other guest speakers, and events for youth.

The three-day event features a full calendar, with activity on the Sandpiper Trail and field trips off-refuge.

To register and find out more about the Festival visit www.shorebirdfestival.com