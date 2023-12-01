KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Shop With a Cop 2023 is on December 2

December 1, 2023 12:32PM PST
Share
Image created by KXRO

Do not be alarmed as police from numerous agencies throughout Grays Harbor will be descending upon local streets with lights and sirens, and children.

It is the 25th annual Shop With a Cop.

Schools in Grays Harbor select children who they find are deserving of the opportunity to get extra assistance for holiday shopping.

“It’s just a really fun thing to do. A lot of these kids come from homes that, through no fault of their own, if it weren’t for this they probably wouldn’t not get much for Christmas. The main thing is that  it’s an opportunity to have an interaction with kids that’s positive so that they don’t see law enforcement in a negative light, but they realize that cops are people too.” said former Grays Harbor Sheriff Rick Scott in 2022.

First started in 1999, the tradition features police officers from departments throughout the area teaming with Grays Harbor children to take them shopping for Christmas presents for themselves and their families.

Children in the program will be given a gift card for Walmart to do shopping with the officers.

Before shopping, officers and the children will have breakfast at the Aberdeen High School with Santa Claus and then get into the vehicles with their lights and sirens on moving through downtown around 8am and onto Walmart.

The event traditionally features dozens of children and officers, traveling slowly through the area in vehicles from numerous local law enforcement and other first responder agencies. 

Residents are encouraged to stand on the sidewalks and in front of businesses to wave to the children as they travel by.

*Special Note: KXRO receives several calls and messages every year concerned about the loud police sirens. Do not be alarmed,  the lights and sirens are part of the celebration for the kids. Shop with a Cop will be taking place from approximately 6am to 8 am.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Different Round HereRiley Green / Luke Combs
11:55pm
5-1-5-0Dierks Bentley
11:52pm
Thank GodKane Brown / Katelyn Brown
11:49pm
Body Like A Back RoadSam Hunt
11:46pm
Pickup ManPost Malone/joe Diffe/hardy/morgan Walle
11:43pm
View Full Playlist