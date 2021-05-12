Sheriff’s Office investigating two shootings at either end of Grays Harbor
Grays Harbor, WA – The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that have occurred in recent days at either end of Grays Harbor.
The Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on Sunday afternoon deputies were sent to a shooting in the Grayland area.
According to the report, a 30 year old Grayland resident said that two subjects entered her residence and one of them fired multiple rounds before leaving the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Deputies responded and requested assistance from the Westport Police Department.
The reporting party was at her home with her 32 year old boyfriend and his 14 and 9 year old children and a dog was struck by one of the bullets and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office says that during interviews of the victims it was reported that they knew who the suspects were.
The victims alleged that the incident occurred because of a disagreement over a recently purchased vehicle that the victims bought from the suspects.
The Sheriff’s Office says that the suspects have been identified and they are attempting to locate them.
On Tuesday deputies responded to the Oakville area to assist Chehalis Tribal Police with a shooting on the Chehalis reservation.
According to the report, a 36 year old Oakville man said that a 39 year old Oakville man had just kicked in his door and fired a round outside of the residence before leaving in a vehicle.
That incident was reported to have started because the suspect thought the victim had stolen items from him.
The suspect was later located by Chehalis Tribal Officers and taken into custody without incident.