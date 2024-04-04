Seven days of razor clam digging start April 8; new fishing season means new license needed

Razor clam diggers can return to local beaches for seven days of digging beginning on April 8, but with the start of the new fishing season, those who take part will need to have a 2024-2025 fishing license.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) coastal shellfish managers confirmed the openings.

“April digs are finally here, and hopefully they come with milder weather and sunnier days,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “The best low tides in April fall during the middle of this next digging series with weekend tides that should still provide ample harvest opportunity.”

Not all coastal beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Optimal digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.

The following April 8-14 digs will proceed as scheduled after marine toxin results from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) showed razor clams are safe to eat.

Confirmed dates during morning (midnight to noon, except until 1 p.m. on April 13-14) low tides:

April 8, Monday, 6:44 a.m.; -0.5 feet; Mocrocks

April 9, Tuesday, 7:29 am.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks April 10, Wednesday, 8:14 a.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis April 11, Thursday, 9:00 a.m., -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis April 12, Friday, 9:48 a.m., -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks April 13, Saturday, 10:40 a.m., -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging extended until 1 p.m.) April 14, Sunday, 11:38 a.m., 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Copalis (digging extended until 1 p.m.)



Tentative dates during morning (midnight to noon) low tides:

April 23, Tuesday, 6:58 a.m.; 0.0 feet; Copalis April 24, Wednesday, 7:30 am.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks April 25, Thursday, 8:03 a.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks April 26, Friday, 8:39 a.m., -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis April 27, Saturday, 9:19 a.m., -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis April 28, Sunday, 10:05 a.m., -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks April 29, Monday, 10:58 a.m., 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks



Tentative dates during morning (midnight to noon) low tides:

May 6, Monday, 5:41 a.m.; -0.7 feet; Mocrocks May 7, Tuesday, 6:28 a.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks May 8, Wednesday, 7:13 a.m.; -2.0 feet; Long Beach, Copalis May 9, Thursday, 7:57 a.m.; -2.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis May 10, Friday, 8:41 a.m.; -1.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival) May 11, Saturday, 9:27 a.m.; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival) May 12, Sunday, 10:16 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis



The DOH requires test samples for marine toxins, and domoic acid levels must fall under the guideline level before a beach can open for digging. Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. Final approval, including the upcoming April and May digs, usually occurs about a week or less – sometimes two to three days – before the start of each digging series.

More information about domoic acid, as well as current levels at ocean beaches, can be found on the WDFW’s domoic acid webpage.

As in past years, WDFW is asking beachgoers to avoid disturbing nesting snowy plovers – a small bird with gray wings and a white breast – by staying out of the dunes and posted areas along the southwest coast. Snowy plover nests are nearly invisible, and it is vital to give birds the space to live and thrive during nesting period, especially along the southern end on Twin Harbors – known as Midway Beach – the north end of Long Beach and the area north of Ocean City on Copalis Beach.

Avoid leaving leftover food or trash – which attracts predators – on the beach and picnic areas, keep pets on a leash, stay out of dunes, and avoid areas that are clearly marked with posted signs. When driving on the beach, please respect the 25 MPH speed limit and enter only at designated access points. Stay on the hard-packed sand near the high tide line to avoid crushing clam beds and snowy plover nests.

Shellfish and seafood enthusiasts can also start making plans to attend the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival on May 10-11. This long-running event celebrates the unique contribution of razor clams to Washington’s culture and coastal communities.

On all open beaches, the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition, to prevent waste.

Now that spring has arrived, Washingtonians must have valid 2024-2025 recreational hunting and fishing licenses. Licenses can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Additional razor clam information is available on the WDFW razor clam webpage.