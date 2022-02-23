Seven days of razor clam digging approved beginning Feb. 26
WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that the next round of clam digging can proceed as planned from Feb. 26 through March 4.
“Exceptionally abundant razor clam populations continue to provide good digging for a lot of diggers,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “With this weekend’s afternoon low tides, there is no excuse to not to get out for some great razor clamming.”
Diggers are reminded the daily limit has reverted to the standard 15 razor clams.
Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.
Shellfish managers confirmed the following digs during evening low tides will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington Department of Health showed razor clams were safe to eat:
- Feb. 26, Saturday, 3:18 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Feb. 27, Sunday, 4:16 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks
- Feb. 28, Monday, 5:06 P.M.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach
- March 1, Tuesday, 5:50 PM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- March 2, Wednesday, 6:30 PM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- March 3, Thursday, 7:07 PM; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- March 4, Friday, 7:42 PM 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Details on these and future digs can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/razorclams.