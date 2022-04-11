Second reading/Public Hearing on emergency fireworks bans at Aberdeen City Council meeting

This week, the Aberdeen City Council will hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance to allow for emergency bans on fireworks within the city.
At their Wednesday night regular meeting, the council will have the second reading of the bill that would allow for the emergency bans if weather conditions mean higher risk to the community from fireworks.
If approved, the Aberdeen Municipal Code would be adjusted to allow for the Mayor to authorize the ban after consulting with appropriate officials, such as the Aberdeen Fire and Police chiefs as well as input from the National Weather Service, the State Department of Natural Resources, the State Fire Marshall and other appropriate agencies.
If conditions are too dangerous for the use of consumer fireworks, an emergency ban would be put in place.
The change comes following the hot and dry summer of 2021, when concerns were raised about the fire danger. The City Council authorized the formation of an Ad Hoc Committee to review the options surrounding this issue.
The Committee determined the best option is to amend the local municipal code to allow for the emergency ban during extreme weather conditions.
Also at the Wednesday, April 13 meeting, the council will consider a recommendation to sign a contract Production Agreement with Pyro Spectaculars North, Inc. for the Splash Firework show in the amount of $13,600.00
Under current state law, any change in local law regarding fireworks that are more restrictive than state law requires waiting a year before they can go into effect. A bill by 19th District Representative Joel McEntire that would shortened that time restraint to only 90 days failed to make it out of committee during legislative session.