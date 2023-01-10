Second arrest made in fatality hit-and-run

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run collision from January 4th was arrested Monday afternoon in Aberdeen.

The suspect, a 49-year-old Cosmopolis resident, has been booked into Grays Harbor County Jail for Vehicular Assault and Felony Hit and Run with Injury/Death.

The accident around 5pm on Jan. 4 resulted in the death of a 31-year-old Aberdeen man when two vehicles are believed to have struck the man at the corner of Simpson and Scammell.

Based on witness statements and video obtained, APD investigators say that it appears that the man was struck by two separate vehicles, both of which left the scene prior to police arrival.

The Monday arrest came after the second vehicle believed to be involved in the collision was located in Cosmopolis.

A 46-year-old Hoquiam man had been taken into custody on Friday, also booked on charges of Vehicular Assault and Hit and Run Injury or Death.

They were believed to be the driver of the initial vehicle that struck the man in the street.

The Aberdeen Police Detectives are still conducting follow-up to this investigation and more information will be released as it comes available.

If you have any information regarding this case or can offer any assistance, please call 360-533-3180 extension 8444 or email Sgt. Dave Cox at [email protected].