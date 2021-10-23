      Weather Alert

Search underway for missing person near Donkey Creek

Oct 23, 2021 @ 8:27am

The Grays Harbor Sheriffs Office tells KXRO that a search is underway near Humptulips for mushroom pickers.
Undersheriff Johansson says that the local sheriff’s office is utilizing search and rescue members and tracking dogs in an attempt to locate a 40-year-old male who did not return to their vehicle while picking mushrooms.
According to Johansson, they were last seen in the early afternoon on Friday, October 22 on Donkey Creek Road near milepost 9.
The two became separated from their group and did not return to the vehicle.
The people were reportedly not dressed or prepared to spend the night in the woods.
