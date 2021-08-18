      Weather Alert

Scheduled power outage outside Elma

Aug 18, 2021 @ 7:53am

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers on four East County roads of a planned power outage.  

The outage will begin at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, August 25 and is expected to last until 4:00 PM.  

Impacted areas include 73 homes on the Sund Rd, Delezenne Rd, Raspberry Rd and Raspberry Ln.  

All impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD. 

The outage will allow crews to continue a pole replacement project between Elma and Oakville, by moving distribution lines to new poles. 

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items.  You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.  

The outage duration of eight hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.  Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.

