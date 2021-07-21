Scheduled power outage in downtown Aberdeen
The Grays Harbor PUD has scheduled a power outage this week that will impact two blocks in Aberdeen.
The PUD will begin the outage at 10:00 PM on Thursday, July 22 and is expected to be working on the system until 4:00 AM on Friday, July 23.
The outage is part of an ongoing project by the PUD to conduct system maintenance and will reportedly affect 20 customers.
The impacted areas will be 112 through 208 East Wishkah Street, the Aberdeen Timberland Library and businesses in the Old World Building.
According to the local utility, all impacted customers will receive notification phone calls prior to the outage.
In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.
The outage duration of six hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed. Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.