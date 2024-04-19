KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Same Hunt with Russell Dickerson & George Birge at The White River Amphitheatre, Saturday June 29th!

April 19, 2024 8:31AM PDT
Share
Same Hunt with Russell Dickerson & George Birge at The White River Amphitheatre, Saturday June 29th!
Owner Katie Zimmerman Enterprise Owner Live Nation

Sam Hunt just announced The Locked Up Tour with Special Guests, Russell Dickerson and George Birge on Saturday June 29th at The White River Amphitheatre!! Tickets go on Sale Next Friday, April 26th at 10 am!  To purchase tickets starting Friday 4/26 just click HERE!

Each ticket (excluding Verified Resale tickets) comes with one free Virtual Commemorative Ticket, a unique digital keepsake that’s your very own piece of concert history. Collect Virtual Commemorative Tickets for your favorite shows and share them with your friends. Details at the link!

 

More about:
George Birge
Russell Dickerson
sam hunt
White River Amphitheatre

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Need A FavorJelly Roll
7:31pm
Roulette Of The HeartConner Smith / Hailey Whitters
7:28pm
Colder WeatherZac Brown Band
7:24pm
Cant Break Up NowOld Dominion / Megan Maroney
7:21pm
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen / Ernest
7:15pm
View Full Playlist