Sal Vulcano and Brian “Q” Quinn of the impractical Jokers Talk about impractical Jokers The Movie
Sal Vulcano and Brian “Q” Quinn of Tru TV’s (impractical Jokers) was our special guests today on the Kix 95.3 Morning Show with The Luceman & Logan! You can hear the full interview below and Check out the Trailer for their new movie (impractical Jokers) The Movie which will be in select theaters this weekend!
(impractical Jokers) The Movie is playing at the Regal Martin Village ScreenX & Imax in Lacey click Here for more information and showtimes!
