      Weather Alert

Sal Vulcano and Brian “Q” Quinn of the impractical Jokers Talk about impractical Jokers The Movie

Feb 20, 2020 @ 2:43pm

Sal Vulcano and Brian “Q” Quinn of Tru TV’s (impractical Jokers) was our special guests today on the Kix 95.3 Morning Show with The Luceman & Logan!  You can hear the full interview below and Check out the Trailer for their new movie (impractical Jokers) The Movie which will be in select theaters this weekend!

(impractical Jokers) The Movie is playing at the Regal Martin Village ScreenX & Imax in Lacey click Here for more information and showtimes!

404600 Impractical Jokers Movie – JP 

TAGS
Impractical Jokers Impractical Jokers The Movie interview Q Sal
February 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829  
Most Popular Posts
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
15 Year Old Invents Board Game Called HIRE!
Join Club 953
Celebrate 25 Years of Bob Kingsley's Christmas In America!
Congratulations to our Winners in the Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy VIP experience!