“Running Start” for the trades proposed in prefiled bill

A bill prefiled in Olympia would establish a running start for the trades within Washington.

HB 1944 from Representative Tina Orwall was introduced, and if approved, would direct available funding to establish a running start for the trades grant program through the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The grant program would support an organization to offer pre-apprenticeship opportunities for at least two cohorts of students a year over the summer, consisting of 280 hours of training.

Students who complete that program must be provided with direct or preferred entry into registered apprenticeship programs within the construction industry.

While the bill does not specify where students must reside to participate, the cohort opportunity would be provided by an organization within the south King County area. It also specifies that the organization must have experience working with local schools, unions, and contractors.

If passed, OSPI must conduct a study regarding the results of the pre-apprenticeships to decide whether the program should be expanded.