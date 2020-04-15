      Weather Alert

Rollover accident near Hoquiam sends man to hospital

Apr 15, 2020 @ 6:29am

Hoquiam, WA – A rollover accident outside of Hoquiam sent a man to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a 29 year old Spokane man driving a 2015 Dodge Durango was heading south on SR 109 on Tuesday morning at about 10:30 a.m.

They say that the Dodge left the road to the right and over-corrected back into the northbound lane before leaving the road to the left.

The Durango then hit a tree, rolled, and came to rest on its roof.

The man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries and there were no passengers with him.

The State Patrol says the man was charged with Negligent Driving 2nd Degree.

April 2020
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Most Popular Posts
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
First Grays Harbor COVID-19 case confirmed
Road closures and detours planned in Ocean Shores this month
Grays Harbor residents tested for COVID-19 test negative for virus
Grays Harbor Unemployment rises from December to January