Rocky Horror At The Bishop Center This Saturday At Midnight Complete with Local Shadow Cast

The Cult classic Rocky Horror Picture show will have a midnight screening this Saturday night at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts on the Grays Harbor College Campus. Not only will they be showing the movie but several members of our local thespian community will be performing as a shadow cast of the film. Acting out and lip synching the lines as they go! For more on what to expect check out the interview with Shadow cast member Casey Bronson who will be portraying Doctor Frank N. Furter played by Tim Curry in the film version.. To purchase tickets online just click HERE!!

Rocky Horror interview Casey Bronson Pt. 1

Rocky Horror interview Casey Bronson Pt. 2

Rocky Horror Interview Casey Bronson Pt. 3

Doors open at 11pm with a costume contest at 11:30 Movie and shadowcast at midnight. Outside props are prohibited. Props will be available to purchase in the lobby before the show.