KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Rocky Horror At The Bishop Center This Saturday At Midnight Complete with Local Shadow Cast

October 25, 2022 10:14AM PDT
Share
Rocky Horror At The Bishop Center This Saturday At Midnight Complete with Local Shadow Cast

The Cult classic Rocky Horror Picture show will have a midnight screening this Saturday night at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts on the Grays Harbor College Campus. Not only will they be showing the movie but several members of our local thespian community will be performing as a shadow cast of the film.  Acting out and lip synching the lines as they go! For more on what to expect check out the interview with Shadow cast member Casey Bronson who will be portraying Doctor Frank N. Furter played by Tim Curry in the film version.. To purchase tickets online just click HERE!!

Rocky Horror interview Casey Bronson Pt. 1

Rocky Horror interview Casey Bronson Pt. 2

Rocky Horror Interview Casey Bronson Pt. 3

 

For more information and to purchase tickets online just click HERE!!

Doors open at 11pm with a costume contest at 11:30 Movie and shadowcast at midnight.  Outside props are prohibited.  Props will be available to purchase in the lobby before the show.

More about:
Bishop Center
Grays Harbor College
Rocky Horror Picture Show

Most Popular Posts

1

Meet Miss Grays Harbor and find out more this Saturday
2

Ericka Corban To Perform This Thursday At Album Release Party
3

Ellie Winkleman joins me to talk about a great opportunity!
4

GHC having Halloweek this week!
5

GH Assessor staff in Ocean Shores and Montesano over coming months

Recently Played

Give Heaven Some HellHardy
10:22am
Die From A Broken HeartMaddie & Tae
10:15am
Dont Come LookinJackson Dean
10:11am
ThenBrad Paisley
10:07am
That Aint Me No MoreMatt Stell
10:03am
View Full Playlist