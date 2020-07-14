Roadwork on Long Beach peninsula brings road closures through summer
Pacific County drivers and beachgoers can expect delays on the Long Beach Peninsula this summer.
Work to resurface nearly 20-miles of highway along State Route 103 and a short section of US 101 in Pacific County through Seaview, Long Beach, Ocean Side, Ocean Park and Oysterville began this week.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that the work will include removing and replacing patches of pavement, sealing cracks along the roadway surface and coating sections of the highway with chip seal.
Portions of these highways were last paved in 1993 and 2006 and WSDOT says that anywhere from 280 to 8300 vehicles a day travel on these stretches of roadway, depending on location, with the highest number of travelers going through Long Beach, and the lowest number of travelers along the northern most end of the Long Beach Peninsula. Repaving SR 103 and 101 will extend the useful life of the roadway.
“Over time, a combination of traffic and coastal weather conditions have caused the pavement to deteriorate, causing cracks and ruts,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Joanna Lowrey. “Resurfacing work will preserve the roadbed and extend the life of these highways, providing smooth and safe travel for all.”
Construction details
- Travelers should expect single lane closures with alternating one-way traffic, with delays of up to 20 minutes, and sidewalk closures.
- To reduce construction delays for travelers to this popular summer destination, work will be done Monday through Thursday.
- Travelers should slow down, be kind, stay calm and pay attention through work zones.
- People who live along these stretches of highway may encounter delays getting in and out of their driveways, which intersect with county roads.
Construction on this $2.5 million project is scheduled to continue throughout the summer and is scheduled for completion in fall 2020.
Before heading out the door, travelers can get up-to-date traffic information with the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Alerts page.