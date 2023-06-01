Riverside Bridge closing for eight nights this June and July; daytime closures also planned

Travelers heading to the beach this spring and summer will want to plan extra time if their routes go through Hoquiam.

Crews are getting ready to repair and upgrade the machine rooms that help operate the northbound US 101 Hoquiam River Bridge, also known as the Riverside Avenue Bridge.

What to expect

The bridge will close to road traffic overnight four times in June and four times in July.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, leaky roofs are compromising the electrical equipment housed inside both machine rooms. This work will prevent equipment failure and lane closures due to electrical concerns.

The project will also increase safety for the crews that maintain the bridge.

During the closures, WSDOT’s contractor, Rognlin’s Inc., will use a large crane to lift a new roofing system and other materials to the top of the bridge.

During the closures, northbound US 101 travelers will follow a signed detour over the southbound US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge, where a flagger will alternate each direction of traffic through a single lane.

Northbound US 101 travelers will also see some single-lane closures during the day on the Hoquiam River Bridge.

Bridge closures

June

9 p.m. Thursday, June 15 to 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 16.

9 p.m. Monday, June 19 to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

9 p.m. Thursday, June 22 to 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 23.

9 p.m. Monday, June 26 to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.

July

9 p.m. Thursday, July 13 to 5:30 a.m. Friday, July 14.

9 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.

9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 to 5:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20.

9 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26.

Single-lane closures

6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 14: The left lane will close as crews work on the west machine room tower.

6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 11: The right lane will close as crews work on the east machine room tower.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will announce any additional lane closures in advance on the WSDOT app and real-time map.

WSDOT asks that drivers please pay attention and slow down when passing through work zones to help keep crews and all roadway users safe.

