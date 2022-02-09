      Weather Alert

RFA failing and most school district measures passing in early election results

Feb 8, 2022 @ 8:38pm

Initial votes show that the formation of the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority is once again in jeopardy after early results from the February Special Election .

As of the first release of election numbers, voters in both Aberdeen and Hoquiam are approving the RFA, but trailing the 60% needed to form the new district. Aberdeen voters are showing 53.39% approval, with Hoquiam voters slightly more in favor at 55.31%

In November, after votes were certified, Aberdeen showed 60.67% approval compared to Hoquiam’s 57.94%.  

First results for the General Election had both cities with above 59% approval in early results.

Local school levies are overwhelmingly passing as of the Tuesday results.

  • Cosmopolis voters in approval of their Educational Programs and Operations Levy hold a 61.48% majority in initial counts.
  • The Elma School District is seeing 53.14% of votes in favor of their replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy.
  • A replacement of the expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy in Hoquiam has 57.81% Yes votes in early results. 
  • Mary M Knight voters are showing 57.19% voting yes in the early combined county early results for their School Education Enrichment Levy. Counting only the limited Grays Harbor voters, 63.3% are in favor.
  • Voters in Quinault are in favor of the Educational Programs and Operation Replacement Levy for the school district with a 65.27% majority so far.
  • In Satsop, the Replacement Ed Programs and Operations Levy has a 75.26% approval as of Tuesday.
  • Taholah voters, all 43 who were counted as of Election Night, are in favor of their School Program Levy with 69.77% approval.
  • Wishkah residents have 71.71% yes votes for an Educational Programs and Operations and Enrichment Levy.

 

Not all school districts are approving their measures however.

  • McCleary voters are defeating the replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy as of Tuesday. Only approximately 45% of voters are voting yes for the levy, in both Grays Harbor and combined county results.
  • The “Safety for Students” bonds for construction of a new facility in the North Beach School District is failing currently, with only 40.43% in favor.
  • North Beach voters are also showing disapproval of a levy on the ballot, although by a much smaller percentage. 50.54% of votes were against the proposal.

 

As of Tuesday night, the East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue proposal to increase the amount of their Commissioners from three members to five is passing in first results. 59.23% of voters in East County are in favor of the change

Out of the 34,926 included in this election, 9,254 had been counted as of Tuesday at 8pm. This represents a 26.5% turnout.

Election results will continue to be tabulated as officials will count votes submitted prior to the deadline through certification on February 18.

