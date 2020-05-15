Rest areas, including Elma, being used as dump sites
The Washington State Department of Transportation says that they have been seeing an increase in the amount of trash being left at rest areas around the state.
In a statement, they say that the dumping is illegal.
They remind everyone that state law allows for basic trash from vehicles or picnics to be left at the rest stops, but they say that they are seeing clothes, appliances, and other household goods being dumped.
In their post, they highlight garbage dumping at the Elma Rest Area.
They ask that drivers leave only permitted trash at the sites.