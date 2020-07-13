Relay for Life of Grays Harbor goes virtual
Earlier this year, the Relay for Life of Grays Harbor made change, including moving the location and date of the annual event, that they say “could possibly save us from losing our annual event this year due to COVID-19”.
According to the local organizers, The American Cancer Society guidance that all events are canceled has forced them to modify their plans this year.
In a release they state that the local event will be a virtual Relay for Life on Facebook live July 25 th 2020, from noon to 8pm on the Relay for Life of Grays Harbor Facebook page.
During this event, they say that guest speakers that will remote-in include LeRoy Tipton- the voice of Relay, Amanda Ditzhazy –ACS community manager, Angie Coulter – ACS CAN volunteer and others.
There will be a phone number to take call-ins.
A “Car”avan will be visiting McCleary, Elma, Montesano, Cosmopolis, Aberdeen & Hoquiam starting in McCleary at 1pm and moving from town-to-town every hour or so.
Donations will be accepted and there will be “a small responsible Relay rally” in each town where attendees are asked to wear masks.
If a team has money to turn in we will be equipped to do that.
There will be a segment with the names from the memory boards and a special surprise to close the virtual event.
We have several fundraising going opportunities at this time:
- Change jar challenge- until 8pm on July 25 th . Collect change and drop off the container of change and whoever turns in the most gets an extra $100 in their Relay account. The only paper money that will count as change is $1 bills.
- An online auction is running now until July 26 th at 9am. Link to the GHRFL Auction.page is https://www.facebook.com/GHRFL-Auction-103043181488606 and will be posted on GHRFL’s Facebook page. Winners will be notified via FB messenger. Arrangements will be needed for pick up and payment. They are still accepting (and need) donations through the auction time.
- T-shirts were designed locally and are available at Bonfire.com/GHRFL20 – Link is posted on GHRFL’s FB page. Theyask that Purple shirts be for Survivors only. These will be available for as long as people wish to purchase them.
Any questions please contact us through our Facebook page or email trileads@ghrfl.com.
Link to the official ACS website for local donations: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=95862