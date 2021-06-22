Redistricting meeting to discuss Grays Harbor/Pacific Counties
The Washington State Redistricting Commission has scheduled a second round of public outreach meetings regarding the drafting of new congressional and legislative district maps.
Included in this second round, Congressional District #6 will be discussed.
In this public outreach meeting, CD #6 will join CD #3 as the focus.
The 6th Congressional includes all of Legislative Districts (LDs) 23, 24, and 26 and parts of LD 19, 27, 28, 29, and 35.
The 3rd Congressional includes all of Legislative Districts (LDs) 17, 18, 49, most of LD 20, and parts of LD 2, 14, and 19.
What: Second Round Public Outreach Meeting – Congressional Districts #3 and #6
The 3rd Congressional includes all of Legislative Districts (LDs) 17, 18, 49, most of LD 20, and parts of LD 2, 14, and 19.
The 6th Congressional includes all of Legislative Districts (LDs) 23, 24, and 26 and parts of LD 19, 27, 28, 29, and 35.
Who: Washington State Redistricting Commission
Why: To solicit public input on the drawing of new congressional and state legislative district maps.
When: July 26, 2021 at 7-9 p.m.
Where: Zoom Webinar, TVW, & YouTube
How: To contribute in the meeting, you will need to register as a participant to receive a Zoom invite. If you do not register, you will not be allowed to contribute during the meeting. Those who have registered will be emailed a link to the meeting. Each link is unique to the registrant.
You DO NOT need to register if you only want to watch. See below for details on how you can watch the meetings without registering.
- You can watch the meetings live at TVW (for English and Spanish broadcasts) or the Commission’s YouTube page for broadcasts in English with American Sign Language interpretation.
- Esta reunión también se retransmitirá en un canal de TVW en español.
- The Commission will endeavor to accommodate language interpretation requests if received by Wednesday, July 21 at 12 p.m. Please email your request to [email protected].
- For those wishing to comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, please register here by Monday, July 26 at 3 p.m. If you do not register by this time, you will not be allowed to comment during the meeting.
